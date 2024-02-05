Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $1.35 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Featured Stories

