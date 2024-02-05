Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,199,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $120,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.