Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.20 million.
Shares of NYSE FN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.60. 796,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.09. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.06.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
