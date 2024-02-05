Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.20 million.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.60. 796,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.09. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.89.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

