Fairfield University Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fairfield University boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Fairfield University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fairfield University owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,911. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

