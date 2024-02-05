FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.58.

FB Financial stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

