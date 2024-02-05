Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

