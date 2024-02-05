FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

