Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $445.47 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $445.47 million and $45.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00029276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,657,644 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars.

