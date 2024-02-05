Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,779 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 6.6% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:FNF traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.48. 128,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.