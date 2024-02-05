Firan Technology Group (FTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th.

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 3.4 %

FTG traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,348. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.78. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of C$2.64 and a 52 week high of C$4.67.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.