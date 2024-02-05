First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,989 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 79,780.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

