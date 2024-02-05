First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $113,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,819,000 after purchasing an additional 162,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $143.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.87. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

