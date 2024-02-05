First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $106,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $118,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $148.13 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

