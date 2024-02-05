First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 314,234 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 209,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 192,274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.41 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

