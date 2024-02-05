First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 0.8 %

SHYF stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $380.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $33.81.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

