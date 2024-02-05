First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 32,383 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,200,000 after acquiring an additional 697,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 292,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

