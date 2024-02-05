First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 57,820 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,820 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $51.00 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.