First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of B2Gold worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,122,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

