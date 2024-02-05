First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $106.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $286,339 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.