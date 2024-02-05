First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Ducommun worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $734.82 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

