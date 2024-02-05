First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,062 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,795. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $32.53 on Monday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.