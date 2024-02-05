First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CW opened at $225.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $227.73.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.