First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,474 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.91% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.75 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 222.86%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.