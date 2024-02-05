First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean by 7.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $342,943. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.