First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Diodes worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 22.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

