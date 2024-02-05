First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 82,066 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $329,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Navigator by 8.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Navigator by 39.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Navigator by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Stock Performance

NVGS opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.50. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 13.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

