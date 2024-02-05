First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 113,367 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,367 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Radian Group worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Radian Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 407,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 200,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

