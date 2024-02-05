First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.2 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.