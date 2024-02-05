First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. 220,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,094. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

