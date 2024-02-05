First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 235.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.39.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.23. 733,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,408. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

