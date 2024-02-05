First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $33,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.69. 181,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

