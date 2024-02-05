First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 39,716 shares.The stock last traded at $91.41 and had previously closed at $92.08.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.