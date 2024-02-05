First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 39,716 shares.The stock last traded at $91.41 and had previously closed at $92.08.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

