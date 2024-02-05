First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 326,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 149,154 shares.The stock last traded at $119.50 and had previously closed at $119.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.34.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

