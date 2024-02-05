First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEWGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 326,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 149,154 shares.The stock last traded at $119.50 and had previously closed at $119.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.34.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

