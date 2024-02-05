First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 326,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 149,154 shares.The stock last traded at $119.50 and had previously closed at $119.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.34.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- Stock Average Calculator
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.