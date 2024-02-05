Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

FLEX opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 101.2% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 48,097,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 580,549.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

