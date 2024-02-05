FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 125,527 shares.The stock last traded at $52.99 and had previously closed at $53.32.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 13,508.8% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 269.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $636,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

