FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-4.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. FMC also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.21-0.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.38.

Get FMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.