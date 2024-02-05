FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-4.410 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.38.

NYSE:FMC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $131.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

