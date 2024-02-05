Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $63,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of FNV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 388,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,230. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
