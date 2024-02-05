Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $63,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FNV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 388,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,230. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.