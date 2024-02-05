Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.05.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
