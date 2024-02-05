FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 7.1%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 4,506,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,523,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
