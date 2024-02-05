FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 7.1%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 4,506,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,523,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,576,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,826 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 263,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Articles

