G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.04. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 102,947 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,716,000. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 1,283,280 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 494,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

