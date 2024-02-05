G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $30.16

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.04. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 102,947 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIII. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

