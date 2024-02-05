GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 55,600 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after buying an additional 140,780 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,266,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 66,326 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 42.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 315,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.11. 182,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $896.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

