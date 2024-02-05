GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. 1,713,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

