GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 15,100 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $63,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

PARAA stock traded down 1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 21.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,704. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of 17.77. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of 13.40 and a 1-year high of 27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 7.13 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

