GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.09% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 371,850 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $12,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,397,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.06. 30,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.48. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

