GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 54,350 Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000. Chase comprises 1.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.57% of Chase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 223,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Price Performance

Shares of Chase stock remained flat at $127.49 during trading hours on Monday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCF

Chase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.