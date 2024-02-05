GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

