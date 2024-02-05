GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $1.02 Million Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANU. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

MANU stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,721. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

