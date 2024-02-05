GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,553 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 1.13% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 785,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 973,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 690,601 shares during the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 80,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,999. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $518.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 191.41%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $163,244.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,826,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,368,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $1,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,585,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,621,645.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $163,244.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,826,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,368,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,368 and sold 717,303 shares valued at $6,710,688. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

Featured Articles

